Sanjay Dutt's birthday wish for wife Maanayata will touch your heart, says 'Love you so much'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his wife Maanayata's birthday today. The actor shared an adorable montage of throwback pictures with her to mark her 42nd birthday on Wednesday. The actor also shared her nickname with which he likes to call her. Sanjay Dutt wrote, "Happy Birthday Mom. For those of you who don't know, I call her Mom. Thank you for coming into my life & making it so beautiful. You're amazing & I love you so much!"

During the lockdown, while Sanjay Dutt was in Mumbai, his wife Maanayata and their kids were in Dubai. The Panipat actor added, "I wish I was there with you & the kids today but I hope your day is as special as you are to me.@maanayata_dutt." The video accompanying the post featured endearing pictures of the couple. The clip starts with a lovely picture of the couple as they hug each other, while the video read, "Happy Birthday Mom." As the video continues, it showcases different pictures capturing the actor and his wife in exotic locations. The heart-warming video concludes with a message that shows the 'Kalank' actor's love for wife, reading, " I love You." (along with a red heart emoji).

As soon as Sanjay shared the video, fans showered their love for the adorable couple. Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first marriage, Trishal Dutt, also left a comment on the video wishing Maanayata on her birthday. She wrote, "Happy Birthday!!!! @maanayata love you" with many emojis.

Earlier, missing his family, Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture that shows him sharing smiles with his children and wife. "I miss them so much. To everyone who is with their families right now, cherish them," Sanjay captioned the image.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the antagonist in the sequel of " KGF: Chapter 1", starring Kannada superstar Yash. Actress Raveena Tandon is also a part of the upcoming version.

