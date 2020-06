Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJAY DUTT Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on birth anniversary, calls him his 'source of happiness. strength'

On the 91st birth anniversary of late actor Sunil Dutt, his son Sanjay Dutt took to social media and shared a black-and-white throwback picture from the archives to mark the occasion. In the image, one can see little Sanjay Dutt standing next to his "dad", who sports a big smile on his face. "You have always been my source of strength and happiness. Happy Birthday Dad!" Sanjay captioned the image with a red heart emoji.

Remembering her grandfather, Sanjay's first born Trishala Dutt commented: "Happy birthday dadaji."

Sunil Dutt's daughter Priya Dutt too remembered her father on the occasion.

She wrote: "She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father- Harper Lee.Thank you Dad... for being that force for me."

Sunil Dutt died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005 in Mumbai. He is best remembered for his roles in films such as "Hamraaz", "Reshma Aur Shera", "Gumraah", "Mera Saaya", "Mother India" "Waqt", "Padosan" and "Sadhna".

His last memorable outing was in the 2003 comedy "Munna Bhai MBBS", where he essayed a father-son relationship on screen with son Sanjay.

Sunil Dutt also had a successful political career. He joined the Congress party in 1984 and remained a Member of Parliament for five terms, until his death in 2005.

(With IANS Inputs)

