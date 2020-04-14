Sanjay Dutt pitches in to feed 1000 families amid COVID-19 pandemic

Actor Sanjay Dutt is pitching in to feed a thousand families in Mumbai at a time when the underprivileged are facing difficulty organizing daily income and food for themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "This is a time of grave crisis for the entire country. Everybody is helping each other in any way they can, even if it means by just staying home and practicing social distancing. I am just trying to do my bit to help out as many people as I can," said Dutt.

Apart from social service, the actor is also focussed on fitness, among other things. "Staying fit is very important especially during this time. So eat well, stay healthy & keep exercising. #QuarantineWorkout #HealthyAtHome #WorkoutAtHome #StayHomeStaySafe," he had recently tweeted.

While on his social service effort, Dutt has gone ahead to help the needy in these times of COVID-19 crisis by joining hands with Sawarkar Shelters. He has made sure that they cover the suburban area between Borivali to Bandra. "Sawarkar Shelters has been a great backbone to execute this plan. They have done much hard work and I thank them for it. I hope that by helping each other, we get through this difficult phase of our lives soon," he said.

Rupesh Sawarkar, Chairman, Sawarkar Shelters, shared: "It is so heartwarming to see people come forward to show unity in this fight against coronavirus. There are so many people who cannot get access to food right now. It is such a great initiative by Mr. Sanjay Dutt to step up and help these people out. His association with Sawarkar Shelters has been a positive one thanks to his generosity. His humanitarian efforts are a motivation for others to do whatever they can to support one another."

