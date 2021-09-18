Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJAY DUTT Sanjay Dutt opens up about life lessons his parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis taught him

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt has been a part of the Bollywood industry for over three decades now. His parents were noted cine actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis. Sanjay has always been seen as a family man and he shared a great bond with his parents. Recently, on a reality show the actor opened up on how his parents raised him and his sisters.

The actor shared, "They never gave that feeling of supremacy to the three of us. They only taught us one thing and that is to respect elders, even if they were servants. Love the kids, respect the elders and never let the thought of being kids of Sunil and Nargis Dutt corrupt your head."

Continuing with an anecdote, he shared, "On the first day of college, before going to college I thought dad will send a car to drop me off. He called me before going to college and gave me a second class train pass starting from Bandra station. I asked for the car and he responded saying that the day you earn one you sit in one. He gave me the pass and said, go walking, take an auto or a cab and go to Bandra station. From Bandra station I used to go to Churchgate. I used to go to Elphinstone college so from Churchgate I would walk to Elphinstone. So that is the upbringing they gave us."

Bollywood veteran stars Sunil Dutt and Nargis got married on March 11, 1958. They worked together in films such as Mother India and Yaadein. Nargis died in 1991 after a long battle with cancer. Sunil Dutt passed away due to a heart attack in 2005. Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt are their children.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty shares strong message on 'bad decisions' & 'new ending' amid Raj Kundra controversy

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor looks forward to the release of films like 'Toolsidas Junior', 'Shamshera' and the much-awaited 'KGF Chapter 2'.

Also read: Amit Tandon slams Mouni Roy: Don't think I want to see her face ever again, that girl used my wife Ruby