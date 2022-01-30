Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@URMILAMATONDKAR Sanjay Dutt, Kamal Haasan and others pay tribute on Martyr's Day

On the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahama Gandhi, also known as Martyrs' Day, several actors took to social media and commemorated the day with heartfelt messages.

Kirron Kher posted a picture of the Mahatma and wrote, "Rashtra pita Mahatma Gandhi ki punya tithi par shat shat naman," (my prayers on Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary).

Urmila Matondkar wrote a heart-wrenching note saying, "Bapu Ji, I'm sure u forgive those who build slandering false vicious narrative against u n yet have to bow to u twice a year. U silently pray for them to rise above bigotry n hatred. Little do they know, they might've killed your mortal body but your soul n spirit rules our hearts." She posted a picture of Mahatma Gandhi holding an infant and smiling happily.

Kamal Hassan, on his handle, wrote a thought-provoking note which translated to, "Today is the day Gandhi blended with the air as a great philosophy to protect humanity. Gandhians are evolving all over the world. They continue to fight for freedom, for justice, for equality, for nature. We too will become Gandhi, without looking for Gandhi in others."

Sanjay Dutt remembered the sacrifice of martyrs in his tweet and wrote, "The sacrifice of the martyrs is the foundation of our nation. Let's honour and salute them for giving us our today. #MartyrsDay2022 #Rememberingtheheroes."

The actor, interestingly, is most fondly remembered for his film 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', which actually showed him hallucinating about Mahatma Gandhi and that spirit of Gandhi, making him fight for the truth with honesty and non-violence.

It has been 74 years since Mahatma Gandhi departed the world, yet he continues to inspire generations, and even movies. His wisdom and his principles of life have inspired countless films.