Sanjay Dutt hospitalised, tweets to say he is doing well. Fans pour in get well soon wishes | UPDATES

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was hospitalized on Saturday evening after he complained of breathlessness and uneasiness in the chest. The medical team attending to the actor at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital has informed that Dutt has tested Covid negative after a rapid antigen test, although he continues to be kept under observation in the intensive care unit (ICU). His condition is said to be stable. Dutt, who turned 61 on July 29, suffered from low oxygen saturation levels. On arrival at the hospital, he underwent a rapid antigen Covid-19 test and the result was negative. However, the hospital authorities have also collected a swab of the actor for an RT-PCR test.

"Just wanted to assure everyone that I'm doing well. I'm currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings," the actor tweeted with an emoji of folded hands, on his official Twitter account, @duttsanjay.

As soon as fans came to know about his health, they started pouring in get well soon wishes on the social media. Have a look at how Twitterati reacted over the news of his hospitalization:

On the professional front, the actor is all set to return to the screen through Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2.' The sequel to the 1991 hit, "Sadak", reunites Dutt with Pooja Bhatt, and also casts Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release digitally on August 28.

-With IANS inputs

