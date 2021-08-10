Sanjay Dutt's heart touching birthday wish for daughter Trishala: 'Life gave me the most wonderful gift'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DUTTSANJAY Sanjay Dutt's heart touching birthday wish for daughter Trishala

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt is celebrating her birthday today. The actor took to his social media to pen down a heart-touching note for his 'little girl' and said that she is a wonderful gift to him. Sanjay shared an old picture with Trishal from her childhood. In the photo, a young Sanjay is seen holding his daughter.

Sanjay Dutt tweeted, "Life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you when I became a father. Even though you live so far away, we know that our bond has just been growing stronger. Happy Birthday, my little girl, @Trishala_Dutt!"

Trishala Dutt is Sanjay Dutt's eldest child, from the late Richa Sharma. After losing her mother at a young age, Trishala was brought up by her maternal grandparents in the US. Earlier it was said that the diva might follow her parents’ footsteps and enter Bollywood but Sanjay Dutt revealed that she has no interest in acting.

Trishala Dutt lost her boyfriend a couple of years ago and had been in a sad phase in life. She spoke about her mental health post her boyfriend's death in a heartfelt Instagram post. "Today marks 1 year since the ground beneath me seemed to crumble and my life changed. I've done a lot of grief work --from talk therapy, to joining specific support groups and being more intentional with how and who I spend my time with.

"I've also been somewhat absent from social media over the past year. Losing my mom at the age of eight and working through that for over two decades, surprisingly, did not prepare me for loosing this beautiful soul," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in the films "Shamshera" and "KGF Chapter 2", which are lined up for later this year.