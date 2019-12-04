Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala remembers mother Richa Sharma ahead of her death anniversary

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Trishala remembers mother Richa Sharma ahead of 40th death anniversary

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala is very active on social media. Even though she is not a part of Bollywood yet, she enjoys a huge fan base and keeps her followers entertained by sharing her special moments with them. Her photos break the internet especially when she shares special memories with her parents Sanjay and Richa. Ahead of her mother Richa Sharma’s 40th death anniversary, the star kid shared a throwback photo of hers from 30 years ago and remembered her.

Trishala shared a photo of mom Richa Sharma taken in 1979 and wrote, “Mom….RIP”. In the photo, the yesteryear actress looked beautiful. For the unversed, Richa died of brain tumour in 1996. She acted in a few films titled Aag Hi Aagand Sadak Chhap, Hum Naujawan, Anubhav and others.

This is not the first time that Trishala has shared a memory of her loved one on social media. Earlier, she has dedicated many posts for her late boyfriend died on July 2 this year. The star kid had a break down post his sad demise and shared a heart-wrenching post on Instagram. She wrote, "My heart is broken. Thank You for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I've ever been in my life. I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xo your Bella Mia."

Trishala Dutt is one of the star kids whose Bollywood debut is much-awaited. However, it is said that the diva has no plans to take up acting as her career. After the death of her mother, Trishala has been brought up by her maternal grandparents and she has lived in USA since then.

