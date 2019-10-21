Tuesday, October 22, 2019
     
Sanjay Dutt has the most adorable birthday wish for his twins Shahraan and Iqra

"There's no greater joy for me than spending time with my precious, Shahraan & Iqra. I love you both. Happy birthday, #ProudDad", wrote Sanjay Dutt.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 21, 2019 23:49 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Sanjay Dutt has the most adorable birthday wish for his twin kids Shahraan and Iqra

It was a special occasion for Sanjay Dutt as his twin babies Iqra and Sharaan turned a year older today. The Munnabhai actor shared a warm message on social media while sharing an adorable picture.

"There's no greater joy for me than spending time with my precious, Shahraan & Iqra. I love you both. Happy birthday #ProudDad", wrote Sanjay Dutt.

While Shahraan is a xerox of his dad, the little girl Iqra looks like her mommy Manayaata Dutt.

View this post on Instagram

The bond of love & togetherness! #Rakshabandhan

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on

Sanjay will next be seen in Panipat, an upcoming 2019 Indian historical period drama film directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. Based on the Third Battle of Panipat, it also stars Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He will alos be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2.

