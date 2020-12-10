Sanjana Sanghi's latest ad slammed for 'promoting violence against men,' Pooja Bedi calls it 'horrifying'

Image Source : TWITTER/@LIONSGATEPLAYIN Sanjana Sanghi's latest ad slammed for 'promoting violence against men'

Actress Sanjana Sanghi, of Dil Bechara fame, recently appeared in an ad promoting an OTT platform that received criticism online. In the advertisement, the actress is seen slapping a boy eight times in order to decide which movie they should watch. The actress says that they will watch the eighth film on the list now. The video did not go down well with the netizens who slammed it for 'promoting domestic violence against men.' Many criticised the streaming app for showing violence and being insensitive.

Reacting to the advertisement, actress Pooja Bedi also voiced her opinion. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Absolutely HORRIFIED 2 watch this advt. Domestic violence against men is NOT acceptable. What if a man was slapping a woman in this advt? This should NEVER CLEAR an advertising board! #men have rights."

Absolutely HORRIFIED 2 watch this advt. Domestic violence against men is NOT acceptable. What if a man was slapping a woman in this advt? This should NEVER CLEAR an advertising board! #men have rights! #domesticviolence@sharmarekha @smritiirani @DeepikaBhardwaj @amitdeshmra https://t.co/9yph7VMuAw — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) December 9, 2020

Netizens also slammed the ad and said, "Promoting domestic violence against men.... Pathetic.. Deplorable.. Shameful.." Another user said that it should be banned. Twitterati also tagged The Advertising Standards Council of India and asked them to remove the ad. Responding about the same, they said, "Thank you for tagging us, we are already processing the complaint against this advertisement."

Promoting domestic violence against men.

On a related note, Sanjana Sanghi made her Bollywood debut this year with late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara. She will be next seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Om: The Battle Within. The actress will be seen doing high-octane action in her upcoming film.

