Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJANA SANGHI Sanjana Sanghi remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, shares BTS picture from Dil Bechara sets

Remembering the good times spent with her Dil Bechara co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, actress Sanjana Sanghi shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film. The BTS picture also featured the director Mukesh Chhabra. "Just discovered this photo that I have never seen before myself. Breathing and living in memories and nostalgia. Our days of shoot were filled with creative satisfaction and endless laughter on set," wrote Sanjana Sanghi on her Instagram story. She added, "They both (Sushant Singh Rajput and Mukesh Chhabra) are probably making fun of something I did or said. Which was a constant everyday phenomena."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sanjana Sanghi Instagram story

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on the morning of June 14. He was 34. The actor's death came as a huge shock to the industry. His last film, Dil Bechara, will release posthumously on Disney+Hotstar.

Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra said, "Sushant had realised that my heart was set on directing my own film someday. And Sushant promised me that he would work in my film the day I decide to make it."

The filmmaker added, "Once I knew that I was making my first film, apart from a great actor I needed someone who would understand me, as a friend, someone who was close to me, someone who would stand by me no matter what during this entire journey. I remember long ago Sushant had promised me that whenever I make my first film, he would star in it as the lead and he kept his promise. So when I approached him for Dil Bechara, he immediately said yes, without even reading the script. We always had this strong emotional connection."

Dil Bechara will release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

