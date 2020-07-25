Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJANASANGHI96,TEAMKANGANA Sanjana Sanghi reacts to Kangana Ranaut's claims of responding late to Me Too allegations against Sushant

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has claimed recently that Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi responded late to the sexual harassment allegations against him. In 2018, there were reports that Sanjana has accused Sushant of sexual misconduct. While the actress had later clarified that nothing of that sort happened with her, the rumours had already touched the sky. In a tweet, Sanjana said, "I’d like to clarify that no such incident took place with me. Let’s put an end to these conjectures" Now, the debutante actress has reacted to Ranaut's claims and said that nobody has the authority to judge her.

In an interview with Zoom, Sanjana Sanghi said, "I have said more than enough about what happened. Also, I’ve given a clarification which should have been enough. At that time, it wasn’t late, nobody is in authority to decide what’s late and what’s not. You don’t fuel rumours. It is not the responsibility or job to clarify rumours."

The actress also claimed that it is not right to call it a 'Me Too allegation' as nothing happened. She added, "So, we shouldn’t disregard the #MeToo movement by calling it “Me Too” because Me Too is when there’s an actual issue. But when two people are trying to say there’s no issue, that’s not called the Me Too movement that’s rumour mockery and that shows the power of unethical reporting."

"I am a student of journalism, I’ve studied at Delhi University and that’s not the journalism I was taught. So, I don’t see it as the Me Too movement. For me, apparently getting late in giving clarification for rumours, but I did it still because it was important for us, Sushant and me," said Sanjana.

Talking about Kangana's statement, her team had tweeted, "Many blinds claimed tht Sushant raped Sanjana,such news abt her harassment wr common in those days,Why Sanjana took her own sweet time to clarify?Why she nvr spoke so passionately abt her friendship with him when he ws alive? @mumbaipolice cn investigate."

