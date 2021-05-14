Sanjana Sanghi helps Covid-impacted underprivileged children, families

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJANA SANGHI Sanjana Sanghi

Actress Sanjana Sanghi on Friday announced that she will help Covid-infected underprivileged children and their families. She has joined hands with Save The Children to support such families, residing in remote parts of India. The mission, named "Protect A Million", aims to reach one million affected underprivileged children and families across the nation.

"It is my honour to be joining hands with Save The Children, a century-old Global Child Rights Organisation in our mission to #ProtectAMillion. Together we will be providing Covid support in the form of oxygen, critical care, essential medicine, psycho-social support, and nutritional packages, to the most underserved and vulnerable communities which is children and their families in remote parts across 57 districts of India. Our aim is to reach One Million such children and families and we just can't do this without you," she said in an Instagram video.

She added: "Join me and save the children as we fight to protect the future and fight for hope. Every single penny, I promise you will better the life or save the lives of those for whom the basics like a thermometer, oximeter, a mask or medicine, are a huge, huge privilege. Let's open our hearts up, like we already have, and Help each other and fight for the children of our country."

She captioned the post as: "#ProtectAMillion | Save The Children We need all your help in helping us be able to provide critical relief to the most disadvantaged COVID-impacted children & families in the most remote parts of India. @savethechildren_india and I are on a mission #ToProtectAMillion such children & families and fight for them, as they fight for their lives. Your contribution, big or small will go the longest way in allowing us to make this uphill task a reality by allowing us to make the following reach them : -Oxygen -Critical Care -Essential Medicines -Testing Support -Nutritional Packages -Psychosocial support."

