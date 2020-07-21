Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJANASANGHI Sanjana Sanghi shares feeling when 'Dil Bechara' trailer released without Sushant, posts BTS pics from Paris

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have been waiting for the release of his last film 'Dil Bechara' that is all set to release worldwide on July 23 on Disney+Hotstar. Marking the debut of director Mukesh Chhabra and actress Sanjana Sanghi, the film happens to be the official remake of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars. The makers ever since the announcement of ist digital release have been sharing songs of the film the latest one being 'Khul Ke Jeene Ka' composed by AR Rahman. It attracted many fans after which the actress shared a series of throwback pictures from behind the shoot which she referred to as 'priceless moments.'

Captioning the pictures that were taken in Paris during the shooting of the song she wrote, "Aao filmon ke, be-adab gaane gaate hain. Heroine-Hero - aaj hum tum ban jaate hain? Khul Ke Jeene Ka, Tareeka Tumhe Sikhate Hain. ome of the most precious little moments, that I will cherish for a lifetime, from a dreamy few days of filming in Paris while creating #KhulKeJeeneKa for you all."

Sharing some bittersweet memories she wrote, "Remember I said, right when we’d get a breather in the middle of tough scenes, he’d say, “Chal, Thoda Dance Karein?” This is what I meant. I never understood what people meant by “bittersweet” memories really, until we lost him. I do now. Seeing or reliving any of these memories, is just as bitter and tough, as it is calming and sweet."

In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her feelings after the release of the trailer of Dil Bechara that crossed 1 crore likes on YouTube. She said, "Imagine, after working that hard on the film, I couldn’t even on the trailer day, just sit back for once and be like (pats herself on the back), ‘Well done.’ Because you just wish, ‘what if he was there.’ It’s all very muddled but what I do feel is truckloads of gratitude. If it weren’t for the people and how much love and support they are showing to the film, it would not be worth it at all."

'The Fault In Our Stars' by John Green and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance. The movie marks as the last film of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, and hence it holds a special place in many movie enthusiasts' hearts.

