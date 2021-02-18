Sandeep Nahar Death: Mumbai police files abetment to suicide cases against actor's wife, mother-in-law

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANDEEPNAHAR_OFFICIAL Mumbai police files abetment to suicide cases against Sandeep Nahar's wife, mother-in-law

The Goregaon police on Wednesday registered cases under section 306 (abetment to suicide) against the wife and mother-in-law of actor Sandeep Nahar on the basis of a complaint filed by his father. The actor was found dead at his residence here on February 15. "The complaint has been filed by the deceased's father. The police have undertaken the investigation into the case following the complaint," the police said.

The police also added that no arrest has been made in the case so far. Sandeep died by alleged suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Monday. Earlier, his wife had told the police that she, along with two others, found his body hanging from a ceiling fan in his home.

The late actor, who had worked in 'Kesari' and 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', had written a note on Facebook, stating that he was going to die by suicide and explained how he was suffering at both personal and professional levels in his life. In the video posted by the actor in Hindi, he can be heard saying that he was "frustrated" with constant fights with his wife and was being harassed and blackmailed by her and also by his mother-in-law. "I would've died by suicide a long time ago but I chose to give myself the time and hope that things would get better, but they didn't. I now have nowhere to go. I don't know what awaits me after I take this step, but I've been through hell in this life.

"I have only one request, after I am gone, please don't say anything to Kanchan (his wife) but do get her treated," he said.

The actor is known for performing supporting roles alongside Akshay and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra area in June 2020. He killed himself by hanging in the bedroom of his flat in suburban Goregaon here, as per preliminary probe by police, an official said on Tuesday.

-With ANI inputs