Sameera Reddy shares picture with daughter Nyra, writes 'how girl child was considered a burden'

Sameera Reddy took to social media to share an inspiring message for Sunday. The actress shared a picture with her daughter Nyra and questioned as to how ' In our country, the girl child was considered a burden'. Sameera Reddy, mother of two, who frequently shares posts on body image issues with the hashtag #ImperfectlyPerfect, surely deserves all the attention for sharing such a positive message.
Today, Sameera wrote, " have a lil girl is such joy! Can’t even understand how In our country the girl child was considered a burden ‼ I say ‘was’ because I hope that mindset has really changed . I still hear how in big urban families they prefer the firstborn to be a boy but i can tell you as one of three girls in my family we have achieved more than any boy could have!".
To have a lil girl is such joy! 💓🤪 Can’t even understand how In our country the girl child was considered a burden ‼️ I say ‘was’ because I hope that mindset has really changed . I still hear how in big urban families they prefer the firstborn to be a boy😳 but i can tell you as one of three girls in my family we have achieved more than any boy could have! #girlpower #equal #girlchild #proud #babygirl #india #momlife
When Sameera Reddy was pregnant with her daughter Nyra, she spoke in details about battling body image issues after her first pregnancy. She said that she 'disappeared' for the fear of being judged by the world. "I touched 102 kilos in May 2015, the month Hans was born and I'm not scared to admit it... My confidence shattered. And I couldn't lose the weight for a year after because I was too scared to even step out... I disappeared because I didn't have the strength to be judged by the world after all the years of being glam and fit on screen."
I touched 102 Kgs in May 2015, the month Hans was born and I’m not scared to admit it . It took me to the deepest darkest places in my head. My confidence shattered . And I couldn’t lose the weight for a year after because I was too scared to even step out . I disappeared because I didn’t have the strength to be judged by the world after all the years of being glam and fit on screen . But the beautiful part is that you can only hit your lowest low to know you can absolutely climb out of that hole . It’s a fight . A hard one . Took me 2 years more to lose the weight and to step out and face the world again but I wish I had the courage then. I did it naturally with no fad diets , no easy way out. Only with dedicated workout, yoga, pilates and strength training . It’s important for me to post this now because I need women to know the struggle is real . The mood swings , hormonal changes and losing your body shape can mess with your mind. It’s a superficial world and people can be hurtful if you don’t keep up . But the key is to be fearless. Only you can get out of that rut. It’s yours to change. Be brave . You can move mountains if you just will it . ❤️. . Special thanks to the best workout crew who also gave me the physical & emotional strength to get fit again @yogabypramila @adishroff @ivan_ultimatefitness @nyelakapadia & Kaizen Motafram my Pilates guru! love you guys ❤️. . #bollywood #mom #keepingitreal #weightlosstransformation #fattofit #pilates #postpregnancy #yoga #bodytransformation #fitness #fitnessmotivation #weightlossjourney #pregnancy #fitness
Sameera Reddy is happily married to entrepreneur, Akshay Varde and is now a mother of two kids. She has often posted photos of her children on social media.
