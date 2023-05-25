Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MOVIEFANGIRLING Samantha Weinstein dies at 28 after battling ovarian cancer

In a sad turn of events, Samantha Weinstein, an actor and musician, died after battling ovarian cancer at 28. She started acting when she was just nine and carved a niche for herself. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer two years ago. According to Global News Canada, her father David Weinstein confirmed the news saying, "Sam was actually a living embodiment of a sunbeam. She was so full of positive energy, anyone who ever met her would say that she just lit up every room she walked into."

Samantha Weinstein's mother Jojo said, "And I know that sounds really dramatic, but people are really serious when they say that. Her infectious, positive attitude actually changed the way other people live."

Samantha had a recurring role in children's cartoons Gerald McBoing Boing and Babar and the Adventures of Badou. She also featured in the comedy Jesus Henry Christ as Audrey. However., her first main role was when she was just 10. She played Josephine in 2005's Big Girl.

