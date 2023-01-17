Samantha shares picture from gym flaunting muscular physique, says 'not so delicate'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHUOFFL Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture from the gym

Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in the upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam. It will be hitting the big screens on February 17. Meanwhile, the actress has been diagnosed and recovering from myositis, an autoimmune condition that can cause muscles to become weak, tired and painful, and is usually caused by a problem with the immune system, where it mistakenly attacks healthy tissue. The actress has been keeping fit under the guidance of her trainer Junaid Shaikh and shared a picture from her recent gym session.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares her muscular picture

After being diagnosed with myositis, Samantha shared that she has been taking her fitness regime slowly. In a picture shared on social media recently, she flaunted her muscular arm as she wore a smile on her face. In the image, her delts and traps were visible and some vascularity in the arms also caught fans' attention. It is commendable how Samantha has been keeping fit despite her health not being the absolute best. Social media has been flooded with praise for The Family Man actress after her latest picture from the gym session.

Trolls target Samantha over her look

After Samantha attended the trailer launch of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, an outlet shared her photos and wrote, "Feeling sad for Samantha.

She lost all her charm and glow." She hit back at them writing, "I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did. And here’s some love from me to add to your glow (sic)." Her bold response to the comment about her looks won her immense support on social media.

Apart from Shaakuntalam, Samantha will also begin shooting for her upcoming web series with The Family Man 2 makers Raj and DK. They are collaborating on Citadel, an original series from The Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame fame. Varun Dhawan is Samantha's co-star in the show.

