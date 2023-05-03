Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu tops IMDb’s most popular Indian celebrities list

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema, with adoring fans from all around the country. After topping the Ormax charts seven times in a row, the actress has now topped IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities Feature.

Samantha's unrivalled success began with the iconic song 'Oo Antava' from the blockbuster 'Pushpa,' which catapulted her to stardom. In addition, she took on whole different types of characters in 'The Family Man,' 'Yashoda,' and the most recent one, Shaakuntalam,' and each time the actress created a whole new buzz around the corners, gaining the hearts of the public.

Her recent appearance in the stunning black attire at the 'Citadel' London premiere also created an impression on the audience. This has always kept her at the top, and her position at the top of IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities is well deserved.

Samantha has immaculate stardom, with a vast adoring public that continues to exhibit their unrivalled affection for her down-to-earth demeanour and great performing ability. Samantha is a complete package in and of herself, not only excelling as an actor but also turning heads with her dance abilities and on-screen chemistry with all of her co-stars.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming projects

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the Indian remake of 'Citadel,' starring Varun Dhawan, and with 'The Family Man,' directed by Raj & DK, with whom she will reunite. She will also appear in 'Kushi' alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Samantha and Vijay's chemistry has left fans yearning for further information about the project.

