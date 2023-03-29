Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals suffering a concussion during Citadel India shoot: 'I forgot everyone’s name'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals suffering a concussion

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Shaakuntalam. The film will hit theatres on April 14, 2023. Ahead of the release, the actress is busy with the promotions. Now, in a recent interview, the actress has revealed that she suffered a concussion during the Citadel India shoot.

Speaking to Miss Malini, the actress revealed that she had a concussion on the sets of the show while filming an action sequence. She said, "I had a concussion on sets. I forgot everyone’s name for a good two-three hours. To Raj, I was like, ‘Wait let me check my phone, what is his name?’ I haven’t had a concussion before, I didn’t know how it felt but I went back and shot after a few hours."

Samantha further shared that Raj and DK are actively trying to raise the bar for Citadel (India) action sequences in comparison to The Family Man, the duo's previous smash blockbuster. Samantha played Raji, one of the show's main antagonists, in the second season. "We are definitely pushing the bar from Raji from The Family Man and we can’t do the same action, people won’t enjoy it. It has to be a notch higher, I know it, they (Raj and DK) know it. We all are a bit crazy. We do not know when to tell each other to stop, we just keep going on. It’s a circus."

Prime Video’s action-thriller Citadel (India) is helmed by Raj and DK. The series also stars Varun Dhawan. The title of the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel' is yet to be decided. Meanwhile, The Russo Brothers' Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, will be available on Prime Video on April 28.

