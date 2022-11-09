What is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's opinion on surrogacy? Actress says, 'I can change...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHU What is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's opinion on surrogacy?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making waves on the internet ever since the actress broke the news about her myositis diagnosis. Despite her bad health, the actress recently turned up for the promotion of her upcoming film, Yashoda. During the media interaction, the actress addressed her thoughts on surrogacy and how she views it.

During the interview, the host asked the actress about her opinion on surrogacy. Samantha said, "Surrogacy is a part of the film. I am not an opinionated person. I am non-judgemental as well. If someone says something to me, I can change my opinion as well. So, I don't think I have an opinion. But, I think everybody deserves to be happy. And they should do what gives them happiness."

The actress also broke down during the interview, talking about her health. She said, "There are some good days, some bad. Some days, getting up from bed is difficult. Some days, I want to fight. Slowly the days I want to fight are getting more and more than the days I want to give up."

She further went on to say, "It's been three months now. I want to clarify that I am not dying anytime soon. I saw a lot of articles that said life threatening. Yes, this is an autoimmune condition and it is taking time. It is draining and it is tiring but I have always been a fighter and I am going to fight."

The actress revealed that she had been taking high-dose medications and visiting doctors on a regular basis. "I think that I have spoken about everything in life. When I wore fashionable clothes and did extraordinary photoshoots and showed that there is this glamourous lifestyle, I should also show that there is this not-so-glamourous life. If I don't do that, it will be wrong."

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam eliminated after hitting Shiv Thakare; disappointed fans say 'TRP will drop now'

Meanwhile, the actress will be seen in Yashoda. Written and directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, it is set to release in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam on November 11, 2022.

Also read: Sita Ramam Hindi on OTT: When & Where to watch Dulquer Salmaan-Rashmika Mandanna's film, Trailer, Cast

Latest Entertainment News