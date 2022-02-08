Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Waluscha, divas who played the role of Army officer and broke gender barriers!

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Actresses who played the role of Army officer

Patriotic films or movies about the Army have always turned tables around in Bollywood and many B-Town actors have tried their hand at playing an army man on screen. Not just men but our B-town ladies are no less than a powerhouse when it comes to donning the outfit and playing the role like a star. Be it any role, our Bollywood ladies have always been versatile and got into the skin of any character and pulled it off with aplomb. Here we bring 4 actresses who have played Army officers on screen.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's portrayal as Raji, an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission in the series The Family Man 2. Her rebellious and outraging performance won many hearts and garnered a lot of praises.

Waluscha De Sousa

Recently the actress shared the first look as Garima Kalra from the second season of Crackdown 2. Dressed as an Army officer, Waluscha looks fierce and feisty and surely gives us a hint that her role is definitely going to be intense and impactful.

Nimrat Kaur

While we have all seen Nimrat Kaur creating magic on the big screen, she left us mesmerized by playing India’s first combat officer in ALTBalaji’s The Test Case. Her character struggles to carve her own identity in the male-dominated world and proves that where there is a will, there is definitely a way.

Diana Penty

The actress played the role of Ambalika, an army officer in Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran who comes off as a no-nonsense person. For the role, Diana took training in kickboxing and martial arts. She was seen as fearless and her performance was much appreciated by audiences.

Here’s to these Bollywood bombshells and their way of breaking barriers and proving that women indeed can do it all and more!