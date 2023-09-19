Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya getting back together? Actress unarchives THESE photos

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya

In a surprising turn of events, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who announced their divorce in October 2021, have recently sparked reconciliation rumors. Samantha had hinted at a less-than-amicable split at the time. However, nearly two years after their divorce, there have been speculations about a possible patch-up. A user on Reddit noticed that Samantha had unarchived her wedding photo with Chaitanya, which she had previously archived following their separation. This has fueled speculation and discussion among fans about the status of their relationship, especially when Naga Chaitanya is rumored to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala.

Sharing Samantha’s post on Reddit, the user wrote, "Samantha has slowly been unarchiving all her posts with Naga Chaitanya. Are the back together? Is Sobhita out of the picture?" However, netizens had a different point of view. A user said, "Nope, she is beginning to accept it and finally move on." Take a look:

In 2021, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation after being married for four years. The duo, who met on the set of Ye Maaya Chesave, tied the knot on 7th October 2017 in a dreamy wedding ceremony.

In her divorce post, Samantha wrote "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

During the promotion of his film Custody, Chaitanya reacted to the divorce and said that it was 'unfortunate' but there is nothing left to discuss about his divorce. He told Behindwoods TV, "Whatever happened was unfortunate. But each one has moved on to their own path. We got divorced almost a year back. The court has given us mutual consent we both got divorced. So I don’t understand why people poking that topic again and again. The topic is over, I wish people move on from the topic and have huge respect. I don’t have regrets or anything, I have huge respect for my past, it has taught me so much, and there are no regrets at all. I request that please stop poking the topic and move on."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an avid Instagram user and keeps her fans entertained by sharing her whereabouts in social media. Not just picturesque glimpses into her daily life but she also hits back at the trolls through her sassy posts. The actress was recently seen in Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda. The Telugu romantic saga was one of the most-awaited films of late and had a blockbuster opening at the box office. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film has been backed by Mythri Movie Makers.

