Samantha Ruth Prabhu's myositis diagnosis is life-threatening? Actress says 'I not dead yet' | READ

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming Telugu thriller Yashoda, has opened up about her health condition in a promotional interview. The actress, who is undergoing treatment for the auto-immune condition called myositis, said that she has always been a fighter. Recalling the journey she went through battling her condition, Samantha clarified that 'she’s not at a life-threatening stage and that she isn't dead yet.'

Samantha clarified her illness isn't 'life-threatening'

Samantha said, "There are some good days, some bad. Some days, getting up from bed is difficult. Some days, I want to fight. Slowly the days I want to fight are getting more and more than the days I want to give up."

Trashing reports in a section of the media that had claimed that the condition was life-threatening, the actress said, "It's been three months now. I want to clarify that I am not dying anytime soon. I saw a lot of articles that said life threatening. Yes, this is an autoimmune condition and it is taking time. It is draining and it is tiring but I have always been a fighter and I am going to fight."

Stating that the last three months have been very dark times, which have been very difficult, the actress disclosed that she had been taking high dose medications and had been making never-ending trips to doctors. "I think that I have spoken about everything in life. When I wore fashionable clothes and did extraordinary photoshoots and showed that there is this glamourous lifestyle, I should also show that there is this not-so-glamourous life. If I don't do that, it will be wrong. ALSO READ: What is myositis, the autoimmune condition Samantha Ruth Prabhu is suffering from?

"People should know that everybody has good times and everybody has bad times. It doesn't matter if you are rich or famous. Everybody has good times and everybody has bad and it is important that everybody knows that," she added.

Samantha diagnosed with myositis

Samantha was recently diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. She took to social media and shared the news with her followers. She wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you..THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

Meanwhile, the actress will be seen in Yashoda. Written and directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, it is set to release in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam on November 11, 2022.

