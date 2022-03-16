Samantha Ruth Prabhu moves out of her house temporarily; to stay on 'Yashoda' sets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA, SAMANTHARUTHPRABHU05 Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was trolled for her bold, revealing looks.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming multilingual movie 'Yashoda', has apparently moved out of her house temporarily. As reported by the close sources, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was astonished to see the five star-hotel lookalike sets, which is erected for 'Yashoda'. She simply said that she likes to stay on the set itself and continue shooting for the movie for a couple of days.

It is reported that art director Ashok Koralath has worked day and night with around 200 people for three months, to erect the set for 'Yashoda'.

Touted to be a new-age thriller, the film 'Yashoda' stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the titular character alongside Unni Mukundan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. 'Yashoda' is a multi-lingual drama, helmed by directors duo Hari Shankar and Harish.

Recently Samantha who stole the limelight with her sizzling appearance at the Critics Choice Awards, was trolled for her bold, revealing looks. A few Telugu tabloids went further to relate her dressing sense with her divorce.

Samantha hence, took to her social media handles to slam her trolls. The 'Rangasthalam' actress wrote, "As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone, and the list goes on and on."

Samatha continues, "Making snap judgments about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do. Now that we're in the year 2022, can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines & necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves?."

She further added, "Turning that judgment inward and training it on one's own is evolution! Projecting our deals on someone else never did anyone any good... lets gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person."

Despite the actress' absolutely stunning looks at the event, she was trolled for her bold choice, as most of her critics felt the dress was quite revealing'. Sharing the same collage of pictures, 'The Family Man-2' actress Samantha simply shut down her critics.

