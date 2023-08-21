Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jacqueline Fernandez join Annual India Day Parade in New York | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jacqueline Fernandez

Like every year, New York City saw the world's largest annual India Parade Day on Sunday. The event is organised by the Federation of Indian Associations annually to pay homage to India's Independence Day and this year marked the 41st parade at 38th Street and Madison Avenue in NYC. Indian actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jacqueline Fernandez also attended the parade.

Videos of the event were shared by ANI wherein Samantha and Jacqueline were seen taking part in the parade and waving the National Flag. Besides, the parade also witnessed vibrant performances as people dressed in festive costumes and played drums.

The tagline for this year was Mission Life. For those unversed, a mass movement by the same name was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to ANI, the Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal said India and the United States have the same democratic aim and the event promotes the message of India to be a force for global good. Samantha called it an honour to witness such a rich representation of Indian culture and heritage.

Apart from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jacqueline Fernandez, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and New York City Mayor Eric Adams also joined the India Parade Day. Celebrities who attended the parade in the past are Abhishek Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunny Deol, Arjun Rampal, Hina Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Allu Arjun.

On the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently announced a year break from films given her medical condition. She will be next seen in Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda. On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.

