Samantha Ruth Prabhu in talks for another pan-India collaboration after Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently appeared in Tamil multi-starrer 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', is apparently on a signing spree. The 'Majili' actress is said to have signed another biggie, which she intends to make official soon. Samantha has reportedly signed a film that will be directed by a young filmmaker, while her upcoming mythological love saga 'Shakunthalam' will launch her in the pan-India space.

For the time being, the producers have kept the details of the yet-to-be-launched film under wraps.

Recently, Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda announced the title along with the poster of their upcoming movie, 'Kushi', which was tentatively named 'VD11'. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress dropped the poster and wrote, "An Explosion of Joy, laughter, happiness & Love. A Grand Family experience." Along with the poster, Samantha also revealed the release date, "#KUSHI Telugu Tamil Kannada Malayalam Dec 23 Worldwide Release!"

In the poster, the lead stars are seen twinning in pink, with Samantha looking pretty in a pink saree, while Vijay opted for a pink sweatshirt and black pants layered with a grey pheran. The film, directed by Shiva Nirvana, will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada theatres on December 23.

Apart from this, Samantha has also signed a web series deal with Prime Video.

Also, the actress will play an unusual role in 'Yashoda,' which is directed by the duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. The upcoming sci-fi thriller is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and others. 'Yashoda' will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is set to be released on August 12.