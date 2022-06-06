Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks fiery in black bikini; Anushka Sharma pens honest comment | PIC

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Monday posted a photo in a black bikini. The actress flaunted her curves confidently as she posed for the cameras. It was a rather sweet surprise for her fans who anxiously wait to hear an update from her. In the photo, Samantha is wearing a black bralet over printed pants. Instead of an elaborate caption, the actress simply detailed her outfit.

The photo is not only impressing Samantha's fans but her contemporary actresses too. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who will next be seen in Chakda Xpress too reacted to the photo. Commenting on the post she wrote, "Hottie." Hansika Motwani and Ruhani Sharma too reacted to the photo by dropping fire emojis in the comment section. Check out Samantha's hot photo here:

Samantha, recently spoke about her acting career and shared that there was a time she did not feel comfortable in her own skin. "I believe after working on so many projects, I can say that I'm a lot more confident, and it also comes with age and maturity", Samantha wrote, as she shared a stunning picture from her cover shoot.

"It took a while for me to get comfortable in my own skin and now I'm much more confident about trying on different roles whether it's a sexy song or hardcore action, which I probably would never have had the courage to do in the past", the actress stated.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently appeared in Tamil multi-starrer 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', is apparently on a signing spree. The 'Majili' actress is said to have signed another biggie, while her upcoming mythological love saga 'Shakunthalam' will launch her in the pan-India space. For the time being, the producers have kept the details of the yet-to-be-launched film under wraps.

Samantha has also signed a web series deal with Prime Video. Samantha will play an unusual role in 'Yashoda,' which is directed by the duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan.

She recently wrapped the first schedule of her highly-anticipated film 'Kushi,' in which she co-stars with Vijay Deverakonda. Her other films, 'Yashoda,' and 'Shakuntalam,' will be released by the end of the year.