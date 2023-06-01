Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes on lunch date with Vijay Deverakonda, says 'Some friends...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda have joined hands for a romantic drama, titled Khushi. And the two have jetted off to Turkey for the film’s shoot. Amid this, the duo is also spending some quality time. On Thursday, Samantha posted an adorable picture with Vijay from their lunch date. She also penned a note sharing what the liger actor's presence means to her. "Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby. What a year it has been!! @thedeverakonda," she wrote.

Reposting Samantha's post, Vijay took to Instagram Story and called her "favourite girl." In the pictures, while Samantha is seen smiling, Vijay is making a funny face. Many fans called the two a cute pair in the comments. One user asked "Aren’t they cute together??? Loved them", another one added, "Best people in a best frame Picture Perfect".

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda teamed up for Khushi way back in 2019. Moreover, recently when, the 'Tu Meri Roja' song from Kushi was released on the occasion of Vijay's birthday, it took the entire social media by storm where the netizens were hailing the chemistry of Vijay and Samantha and called them 'most awaited on-screen pair'.

After 'Mahanati', this will be Samantha and Vijay's second project together and also it is Samantha's second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who previously collaborated with her on 'Majili'.Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are among the cast members of the film.

The film is anticipated to be an inter-faith love story. For Samantha, 'Kushi' is important as her last release 'Shaakuntalam' did not work at the box office. Vijay's Hindi debut 'Liger' was promoted on a large scale but tanked at the box office. However, the fans of these two superstars are excited to see them together on the screen.

