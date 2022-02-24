Thursday, February 24, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, around 10 civilians killed, reports AFP quoting Ukraine Presidency
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu effortlessly aces the Nagin Mobility Drill, watch video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu effortlessly aces the Nagin Mobility Drill, watch video

What Samantha's trainer Junaid Shaikh calls the 'Nagin Mobility Drill', has the actress trying hard to dodge the stick as the trainer moves it all over her body. The super-fit actress is seen easily giving the test, as she performs the drill.  

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: February 24, 2022 14:59 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

South diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a fitness enthusiast, seems to be the happiest when she is hard at work. During a recent workout session, the 'Rangasthalam' actress was assessed for her body mobility by her trainer. Samantha, who took to her Instagram, posted the video of her being tested for her mobility, wrote, "My trainer is crazier than yours".

What Samantha's trainer Junaid Shaikh calls the 'Nagin Mobility Drill', has the actress trying hard to dodge the stick as the trainer moves it all over her body. The super-fit actress is seen easily giving the test, as she performs the drill.

Samantha is one of the most hardworking actresses, who always motivate her fans to stay fit, with her videos from the gym.

Samantha's last appearance on the screen was in the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise', as she had performed for a special number 'Oo Antava'. With multiple movies in the pipeline, Samantha also doesn't miss working out and travelling, which she mentions as her stress-busters.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen as Queen Shakuntala in her upcoming mythology-based movie 'Shakuntalam'. The film marks the first pan-India movie for Samantha, who reprises the queen in the mythological drama. Directed by Guna Sekhar, the movie will release soon.

On the other hand, her Tamil movie 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' is in the making. Recently, director Vignesh Shivan delighted fans by releasing a behind-the-scenes video clip from the sets of 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead. Sharing the video clip on Instagram, the director said, "When I made 'Titanic' with one Jack and two Roses ! Special Clip from BTS for all the 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' fans around. "

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News