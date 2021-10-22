Samantha Ruth Prabhu could simply seek apology rather than filing defamation cases, says court

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu could simply seek apology rather than filing defamation cases

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently filed defamation cases against a couple of YouTube channels and an individual for streaming malignant content about her, has apparently received a legal blow. The actress had filed legal cases, which come under Kukatpally court in Hyderabad. After listening to her side of the case, the court apparently ordered that the actress could simply seek an apology from her opponents, rather than filing defamation cases.

"The actress can seek a word of apology from the content owners of the concerned YouTube channels, individuals and media outlets, rather than filing defamation cases on them," the court suggested, as per reports.

The court went on to school the actress and apparently indicated that celebrities share personal details on the public domain and then file defamation suits. "In court, everyone is equal before the law. There is no sense of some being high and others being low. We will hear Samantha's case as per the procedure," the court concluded.

The actress has apparently filed a legal notice against an advocate named Venkat Rao, who had allegedly spoken about the actress' marital life and had alleged that she had affairs.

Samantha's announcement about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya had invited unwanted comments and speculation about their relationship, and some channels went forward and linked her up with random colleagues. In the wake of all the negativity, Samantha had released a personal note asking others stay away from her as she is not going to allow any kind of negativity to break her.

On the professional front, Samantha has signed a bilingual film with Shantaruban Gnanasekharan. Production house Dream Warrior Pictures made an announcement about their upcoming project. The makers also unveiled a poster featuring Samantha.

(With IANS inputs)