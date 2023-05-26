Samantha Ruth Prabhu's birthday wish for special friend: 'Couldn't have got through without you'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHUOFFL Samantha Ruth Prabhu's birthday wish for special friend

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The actress keeps dropping BTS photos from the shoot and has been leaving fans curious about her role. However, on Friday, Samantha grabbed the attention of the netizens for a different reason. The actress took to her Instagram to share a picture of her close friend and penned down a special wish for him. birthday wish for a special friend: 'Couldn't have got through without you.'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Happy Birthday Himank Duvvuru. Thanks for being an absolute rock through thick and thin. Couldn’t have gotten through this last year without you. You deserve the bestest of everything," As soon as Samantha dropped the post, fans started speculating if she was talking about the time after her divorce with Naga Chaitanya.

Earlier, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu was shooting for Kushi in Kashmir, she shared a cryptic post on 'solitude' and fans questioned if it was her reaction after her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya confirmed their divorce. She shared a quote by Lalah Delia which read, "If you become quiet, alone, and still long enough, a higher-vibrational and more empowered you comes out. Solitude is sacred."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in 2021 after being married for four years. Recently, during the promotion of his film Custody, Chaitanya reacted to the divorce and said that it was 'unfortunate' but there is nothing left to discuss about his divorce.

He told Behindwoods TV, "Whatever happened was unfortunate. But each one has moved on to their own path. We got divorced almost a year back. The court has given us mutual consent we both got divorced. So I don’t understand why people poking that topic again and again. The topic is over, I wish people move on from the topic and have huge respect. I don’t have regrets or anything, I have huge respect for my past, it has taught me so much, and there are no regrets at all. I request that please stop poking the topic and move on."

