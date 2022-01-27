Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHAYAKKINENI Samantha, Naga Chaitanya divorce: Nagarjuna says son was worried about 'family's reputation'

After Telugu celebrity couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya declared the decision to call off their marriage on October 2 last year, fans have been guessing what could have been the reason behind their split. During one of the recent interviews, Nagarjuna, father of Naga Chaitanya, without giving away the details of what went wrong in their marraige, said that things changed between them after New Year's 2021.

Nagarjuna told IndiaGlitz, "They both have been together for four years in the marriage life but no problem like this came between them. Both were so close and I don’t know how it came down to this decision. They even celebrated 2021’s New Year together, it seems that the problems have arisen after that."

The Tollywood star, who is set to make his Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, also said that Samantha was the one who wanted to file for divorce and hence applied for it. He said, "Naga Chaitanya accepted her decision but he was much worried about me, what I would think and what would happen to family's reputation."

Nagarjuna's father Akkineni Nageswara Rao's film career as producer and actor ran over 75 years and the Akkineni family is one of the most popular and influential clans of Indian cinema.

Naga Chaitanya also talked about his split with Samantha publicly for the first tim during a press meet for his recent release Bangarraju. Naga Chaitanya said, "It is ok to be separated. That is a mutual decision made for their individual happiness. If she is happy, then I am happy. So divorce is the best decision in such a situation."

Earlier, there have been speculations around the real reason for Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. One of the theories claimed that the Akkineni family objected to Samantha's bold scenes in The Family Man 2 and was against her decision of doing dance numbers in movies. Samantha's Oo Antava song in Pushpa: The Rise has become a raging hit.

It is also said that Samantha is all set to make her full fledged Bollywood debut with a movie under Tappsee Pannu's banner Outsider Films. However, nothing has been confirmed till now. The U-Turn actress is also set to star in upcoming films Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shankunthalam.