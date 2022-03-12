Samantha and Varun Dhawan teaming up for Citadel India version? Twitter abuzz with speculation

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Raj Nidimoru with Varun Dhawan and Samantha

In January 2020, Amazon had announced the US version of the multi-series franchise Citadel with local productions being simultaneously made in Italy, India and Mexico. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden are headlining the "mothership" version being made in the US. The series is from Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo and anticipation is riding high on it. Earlier this year, the shooting on the series with Priyanka and Richard wrapped up.

Meanwhile, actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha were snapped outside director duo Raj and DK's office in Mumbai recently. Incidentally, Raj and DK, who are behind The Family Man series on Amazon Prime Video, are going to direct Citadel's India version. The filmmakers had also confirmed this news on their Instagram handle.

Now, as Samantha and Varun met Raj and DK, speculations are rife that the actors are teaming up for Citadel India version. However, this is pure speculation right now and nothing has been confirmed by the makers. After the meeting, Varun, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru posed for the photographers and their pics went viral on Twitter with the hashtag 'Citadel'. If this is true, it will be Varun's first web series. Samantha has worked with Raj and DK before in The Family Man 2, where her character Raji became a huge success and launched her among the Hindi viewers.

Varun's other releases this year are Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani and horror-comedy Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon. Samantha's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara will be released on April 28. Her mythological film Shakunthalam will also be released a few months from now.

Separately, Raj and DK are working on a series with Shahid Kapoor and Raashii Khanna and on another show titled Guns & Gulaabs with Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav and Dulqueer Salman. The latter project is for Netflix India.