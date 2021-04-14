Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA AKKINENI Samantha Akkineni takes subtle dig at media for criticising actors over expressing their opinion, shares Instagram reel

Actress Samantha Akkineni took a subtle dig at media who criticise actors for not voicing their opinion on current affairs or social issues. The actor dropped an Instagram reel in which she participated in the 'What Did She Say' challenge. The challenge has been trending on the photo-sharing app for a while now. The challenge encourages people to express how they went against societal norms or opinions. The text on video read, "Them: We need your opinion on "this important topic". Me: Wondering since when did actors' opinions matter soooooo much."

For the challenge, Samantha chose to talk about media and their expectations from actors. The caption with her post read, "We're entertainers, Not fact-checkers. Why are actors crucified for having an opinion about the important matters pertaining to the world?"

"We are humans too and We make mistakes too. But canceling us for speaking out or not speaking out aloud on each & every topic is a bit unfair, don't you think? Let us stick to what we do best .. making you fall in love with our performances #whatdidshesay is a fun way to speak your mind .. what’s on your mind ? #reelit," she concluded.

Take a look:

As soon as she posted the video, several celebs and her fans reacted to her post and rooted for her on the matter. Actress Yami Gautam wrote "spot on", Pragya Jaiswal said "haha..love it !!"

Meanwhile, on the professional from, Samantha will be seen in Shaakuntalam, a mythological drama film. It is written and directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju.

The actress will also mark her digital debut with the second season of the popular series 'The Family Man'. It was scheduled to drop on February 12, but has now been postponed to summer this year.

She is the wife of actor Naga Chaitanya. The duo tied know in Goa in October 2017.

