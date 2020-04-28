Samantha Akkineni receives sweet birthday surprise from husband Naga Chaitanya. Watch adorable video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samantha Akkineni receives sweet birthday surprise from husband Naga Chaitanya

South Indian superstar Samantha Akkineni has turned 33 today. The actress rang in her birthday with her loving husband and actor Naga Chaitanya giving her a sweet surprise. The Venky Mama actor took it on himself to bake a cake for his beautiful wife as it is not possible to go out amid coronavirus lockdown. Samantha shared a video of the actor working hard in the kitchen preparing for the cake with the help of videos on the internet.

Samantha shared pictures from her mid-night birthday celebrations and wrote, "Family .... (no points for guessing what I am praying for )" In the photo, the actress is seen sitting with folded hands and praying for her the happiness of her family before cutting the cake. The post also shows an adorable birthday selfie of the actress with husband Naga Chaitanya. Check out-

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya never fail to leave their fans amazed by their sparkling chemistry. The duo tied the knot on 7th October 2017 and their pictures were a rage on the internet. From pre-wedding ceremonies to the wedding reception, the couple left everybody in awe of how madly in love they looked. The duo met on the set of Ye Maaya Chesave but sparks of love ignited between them after a while. Initially, when rumors started to spread that they are dating, the actors remained tight-lipped about it but a year before their wedding, they came out in the open and made it official.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chjaitanya's wedding photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chjaitanya's wedding photos

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were last seen together in the 2019 film Majili, in which they played onscreen husband and wife. On the work front, the actress will now be seen in Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara starrer Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan. Also, Samantha will be seen in the second season of popular Amazon Prime Video's show The Family man alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

Talking about Naga Chaitanya, the actor is gearing up for Sekhar Kammula's Love Story and Parasuram's NC20 to be released after the lockdown.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage