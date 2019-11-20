Samantha Akkineni has a witty response to follower asking about her pregnancy

Samantha Akkineni hosted an Instagram Q&A session

Souther star actress Samantha Akkineni is quite active online and the actress often takes to his social media accounts to share moments of her life with her fans. The actress keeps her fans updated with posts on her Instagram. Samantha recently decided to interact with her fans through a fun Q&A session after the flight got delayed.

During this session, fans answered various questions that her fans asked. During the session, one of Samantha's fans decided to ask the actress about her pregnancy and asked, "and wrote, "When ur kind will come. Replying to the fan's query Samantha said, "For all those interested in the functioning of my body, I'm gonna have a baby on August 7th, 7 am, Twenty Twenty two (2020),"

Samantha is married to Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya and the star couple is one of the most sought after pairs in the southern film Industry. The couple recently hosted a small bash to celebrate the first birthday of their pet do Hash. Samantha took to her Instagram to share pictures and videos from Hash's birthday celebrations

Samantha Akkineni celebrated 1st birthday of her pet dog Hash

Samantha and Chaitanya came into the public about their relationship and decided to take their relationship to the next level. The couple tied the knot the same. Samantha made her entry to the world of films with Tamil romantic film Moscowin Kavery and there hasn't been looking back since then.

On the work front, Samantha will soon be making her entry into the web series domain with the second installment of Amazon Prime's The Family Man.

