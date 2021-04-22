Samantha Akkineni exhorts fans to stay resilient in testing times of Covid: 'Hang in there'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA AKKINENI Samantha Akkineni

The pandemic has been brutal to many. While many lost their loved ones, several others are grappling with tough situations. In difficult times like these, south star Samantha Akkineni exhorted fans to stay resilient in these testing times of Covid. On Thursday, she posted a picture on Instagram with a message of hope. The image captures Samantha's husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, with their pet dog Hash. While Hash looks into the camera, Chaitanya's face is concealed.

"Sometimes life gets weird. Hang in there .. it gets better #loveandlight #bekind #inthistogether," Samantha captioned the picture.

Samantha is not the only celebrity who has come forward urging fans to stay safe. While Kareena Kapoor Khan has been spreading awareness by asking all to wear masks at all times, global star Priyanka Chopra shared informative tweets concerning those who need help in these trying times. Several others are sharing COVID helpline numbers for all. Sample some of these social media posts:

Coming back to Samantha, the actress is all set to appear in season two of "The Family Man", starring Manoj Bajpayee. She plays the antagonist. The upcoming season also features Sharad Kelkar along with Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumaar, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwantary.

"The Family Man" 2 was scheduled to drop on February 12, but has now been postponed to summer this year. No specific date has yet been announced.

