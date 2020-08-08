Samantha Akkineni excited about Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj's wedding: It's time to celebrate

It's Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding today and we can't wait to have a look at the beautiful pictures of the couple. Not just us, but a lot of celebrities are super excited for the same and are pouring in wishes for the duo on social media. One amongst those is actress Samantha Akkineni who has now taken to her social media to share a glimpse of the candid moment caught on the camera during a pre-wedding function. After a lot of pictures of herself that the actress shared, she posted another with the groom and wrote, "It’s time to celebrate you @ranadaggubati our rock star ....... #bigday #ranawedsmiheeka." Apart from her, a lot of Rana's fans took to Twitter and congratulated the couple and made the hashtag #RanaMiheekaWedding one of the top trends on the micro-blogging website.
Check out Samantha's picture here:
ALSO READ: Before Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj get married today, look at dreamy photos from their Mehendi function
For the event, Samantha wore a short kurta, a full-sleeved jacket, and a pair of sharara-style trousers. Her attire was filled with mirror work, along with intricate colourful thread work and seashell tassels. Have a look at her photos here:
Meanwhile, the Baahubali actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture full of swag with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati and dad Suresh. It was captured during the traditional pellikoduku function that took place at Rana’s house. Alongside, he wrote, "Ready." Before this, he shared a picture from the Haldi ceremony and wrote, "And life moves fwd in smiles :) Thank you."
As for the wedding, not more than 30 guests will be present at the occasion. Talking about the wedding, the actor's father told TOI, "Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for Covid-19. We will also keep sanitisers across the venue and maintain social distancing. It’s a happy occasion and we want to make it a safe one too."
Check out how wishes poured in for Rana and Miheeka on Twitter:
Gorgeous 💛#RanaMiheeka #RanaMiheekaWedding pic.twitter.com/T5rZ6uww8p— RanaMiheeka (@RanaMiheeka) August 7, 2020
And The Celebration began 😍💥💥❤️ @RanaDaggubati #MiheekaBajaj #RanaMiheekaWedding #RanaMiheeka pic.twitter.com/1wY1TE4KQF— Rana Daggubati Trends ™ (@RanaTrends) August 8, 2020
King and Queen #RanaMiheekaWedding #RanaMiheeka pic.twitter.com/Uf2t98FTtI— Rana Daggubati Tamil FC (@RanaTamilFc) August 8, 2020
#RanaMiheekaWedding day has arrived! We wish the happy couple the best of everything in their new journey together ♥️— All About Eve India (@allabouteve_in) August 8, 2020
Check out these beautiful images from their ceremonies.#RanaMiheeka #MiheekaBajaj pic.twitter.com/X062bliAms
Wedding pic of #RanaMiheekaWedding pic.twitter.com/ZtJcNX00Ep— Diamond Babu (@idiamondbabu) August 8, 2020
Happiest conversations 🤩🤩🤩 @RanaDaggubati @Samanthaprabhu2 #RanaMiheeka #RanaMiheekaWedding #WeddingVibes pic.twitter.com/IxqzIowDut— Ranadaggubatifangirl (@RanafanRoshini) August 8, 2020
The Groom with his lovely Sister @Samanthaprabhu2 @Ranadaggubati 🥳😘🤩 #RanaMiheekaWedding pic.twitter.com/3nHxhXvUUI— Rana Daggubati Fanmily (@FanmilyRana) August 8, 2020
My lovely Groom and Bride ❤❤❤#RanaMiheekaWedding pic.twitter.com/vt7C4KXqqH— Rana Daggubati Fanmily (@FanmilyRana) August 8, 2020
And The Hottest bachelor of the Country turned into Handsome Pellikoduku 🥳🥳🥳 #RanaMiheekaWedding @RanaDaggubati https://t.co/E3fd5jBPIQ— Rana Daggubati Fanmily (@FanmilyRana) August 8, 2020
