Image Source : INSATAGRAM/@SAMANTHARUTHPRABHUOFFL Samantha Akkineni announces mythology film Shakuntalam with director Gunasekar

Actress Samantha Akkineni on the occasion of New Year 2021 announced her next film. The actress took to instagram to share the motion poster of the mythology film Shakuntalam that she has signed with director Gunasekar. In the film, Samantha will be seen essaying the role of Shakuntala, the leading character of Kalidasa's epic Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The film is expected to go on floors later this year.

The film will explore the love story of King Dushyantha and daughter of sage Vishwamitra and apsara Menaka, Shakuntala. She was will start prepping for the role after her return from Goa.

Samantha Akkineni will be soon seen in the web series The Family Man 2. Last week Manoj Bajpayee shared the poster of the web show and wrote, "Bahot hua intezaar. Aapke liye new year ka tohfa laaye hai. Zara dhyaan se kholna. #The FamilyManOnPrime (Enough of the wait. We have brought the New Year's gift for you. Open carefully)."

The series marks the digital debut of Samantha Akkineni in a never-seen-before avatar. 'The Family Man' is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The new season of the show will see Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) and Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade) taking on a bigger and deadlier mission. Ever since the release of season 1, 'The Family Man' has received immense love, appreciation, and accolades from across the globe. The show has been created and directed by Raj and DK and will see Bajpayee and Hashmi reprising their roles along with Priya Mani and Sharad Kelkar.