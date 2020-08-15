Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ATULREELLIFE Salman Khan wishes fans on 74th Independence Day by singing Saare Jahan Se Achcha (VIDEO)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan knows how to keep his fans entertained. While there is an army who loves to watch the superstar on the big screen, others love his voice. On 74th Independence Day, Salman wished his fans by singing Saare Jahan Se Achcha. Producer Atul Agnihotri shared a video in which the superstar can be seen singing the patriotic song along with a chorus.

Atul Agnihotri wrote, "Sare jahan say acha #HappyIndependenceDay @beingsalmankhan" He ends the video by doing a namaste and a salaam. Check out the video here-

Salman Khan was staying at his Panvel Farmhouse during the lockdown. He even shot for a promo for the upcoming season of the reality show Bigg Boss. He stepped out of his farmhouse to resume shotting the Bigg Boss 14 promo which will air in mid-August. The show will premiere on September 27th. Pictures have surfaced on the internet in which the superstar is seen mopping the floor. Colors has already released a teaser of the show saying, "Ab paltega scene, kyunki #BiggBoss dega 2020 ko jawaab! #BB14, coming soon only on #Colors."

Salman Khan will be next seen in Prabhudeva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. the film was supposed to release in March but has been pushed due to COVID19 pandemic. It also stars, Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani.

On Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday recently, Sajid Nadiadwala also announced that the makers have locked the script of Salman's Kick 2. Wardha Nadiadwala tweeted, "And Here's your Bday Present @jacquelineF143 this morning at 4am #sajidnadiadwala locked #Kick2 Script"

Here is your BIRTHDAY GIFT that will be remembered Forever! 💃🏻@Asli_Jacqueline overjoyed to FORMALLY announce that #SajidNadiadwala locked the script at 4am this morning & has written an exceptional role for you! @BeingSalmanKhan's #Kick2 rolling soon😎 Welcome Back! @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/2xK7osY00T — Warda S Nadiadwala 🐎 (@WardaNadiadwala) August 11, 2020

