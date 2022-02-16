Tiger is back! Salman Khan drops new video from his Delhi shoot proving he is the real G.O.A.T | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan in Tiger 3

The first film of popular franchise called 'Ek Tha Tiger' came out in 2012

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has resumed the shoot for the next schedule of his upcoming action-drama Tiger 3. As per media reports, the team "will be filming for around 10-12 days." On Wednesday (February 16), the actor treated his fans and followers with an exciting video from the shoot location. Salman looked dapper as he gave a stylish walk on the theme song of the film Tiger. He can be seen wearing his signature ripped jeans, and leather jacket.

The superstar and actress Katrina Kaif were snapped at the Kalina airport as they jetted off to Delhi on Tuesday (February 15).

Earlier in the day, Katrina Kaif also shared a picture from the shoot location. In the caption, she wrote, "Winter sun," with a snowflake emoji.

Previously, the Delhi schedule was expected to commence on January 12 but it was later postponed, given the surge of COVID cases across India, including the national capital. The upcoming action thriller has been majorly shot across several countries including Turkey, Russia and Austria.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi. 'Tiger 3' will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead, Zoya.

The first film of the popular franchise called 'Ek Tha Tiger' came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office. The second movie, 'Tiger Zinda Hai', had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both instalments of the franchise.