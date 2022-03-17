Salman Khan turns action director, helps Katrina Kaif perform high-octane stunts in Tiger 3: Report

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGERZINDAHAI Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 will be released in April 2023

Bollywood's hit pair Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen together in the upcoming Tiger 3, which is currently filming. The news comes in that franchise star Salman has briefly taken over another role on the sets, that of an action director. He is also helping his co-star Katrina perform some high-octane stunts and even assisted her in pulling them off. It is known that Katrina performs most of her stunts herself. With Salman stepping in to help her, it is sure to push the envelope even further.

A source in the know said, as per ETimes, "Katrina has done some double flips in a few of the action scenes of the film. During these scenes featuring tough action choreography, Salman Khan literally took over the duties of being an action director. He assisted Katrina in some of the action sequences and helped her perform the scenes well.”

Earlier a teaser video was revealed by Tiger 3 makers which gave a glimpse of Katrina's action avatar. Dressed in athleisure, the actress is seen wielding a knife.

The movie will be released on April 21, 2023. It reportedly stars Emraan Hashmi in the role of an antagonist.

Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma said when he was given the reign of the Salman and Katrina's Tiger 3, he had one vision -- to set a new benchmark for the high-octane actioner. The director shared, "When I was handed over the reins of Tiger 3, I had one singular vision - to take this massively popular and beloved franchise to a level that would set a new benchmark. Having whetted their appetite, I can only say that the actual movie is something that will be well worth the wait."

Salman will also be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which will be released on Eid 2023. He is also set to begin work on the sequel to 2005 comedy No Entry. He will be playing a triple role in the upcoming movie. It also brings back Fardeen Khan and Anil Kapoor in starring roles with Salman.

