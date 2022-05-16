Salman Khan to present Kichcha Sudeepa’s 'Vikrant Rona' in North India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FILE IMAGE Salman Khan and Kichcha Sudeepa

Superstar Salman Khan on Monday announced that his banner Salman Khan Films (SKF) has come on board as North India presenters for South actor Kichcha Sudeepa's 3D mystery thriller "Vikrant Rona". Directed by Anup Bhandari, the movie will be released in six languages-- Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and English.

Khan, who had last month unveiled the Hindi teaser of the movie, took to social media to share the details of his collaboration with Sudeepa, his co-star from 2019's "Dabangg 3". "I am still spellbound by the visuals brother @KichchaSudeepa. Happy to present the Hindi version of 'Vikrant Rona' the biggest 3D experience in Indian cinema," the actor tweeted. ALSO READ: Watch KGF Chapter 2 on Amazon Prime Video on rental: Know cost per view and other details

In the film, Sudeepa plays the titular character of Vikrant Rona aka the Lord of the Dark who strikes fear into the hearts of his enemies. The movie, set to hit the theatres on July 28, also stars actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. Presented by Zee Studios, the project is produced by Jack Manjunath via his banner Shalini Artss and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins.

Salman Khan's upcoming project

The actor has joined the cast of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Godfather. The highly anticipated film directed by Mohan Raja is being produced on a grand scale by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Not only that, but the team had planned a sizzling song for Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan. Prabhu Deva will choreograph this special dance number, and S. Thaman will compose the music.

Apart from this, Salman Khan will be seen in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.' The film holds a cross-cultural love story at its heart, will also offer a healthy dose of comedy, romance and action. It is helmed by Farhad Samjiand produced by Salman Khan Films. Also, the actor has Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif and Kick 2 in his kitty.

(With PTI inputs)