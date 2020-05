Image Source : TWITTER/@WALUSCHA DE SOUSA Young girl in Salman Khan's Tere Bina video is a supermodel's daughter. Know more

Salman Khan's Tere Bina is creating waves on social media with its record breaking views on YouTube taking it top of the charts in just a day. While Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's chemistry and performance has everyone applauding, a young girl in the video managed to impress everyone with her confidence and endearing smile. That young girl is supermodel Waluscha D'souza's younger daughter Sienna who was launched by Salman Khan in his music video.

