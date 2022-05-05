Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen's selfie from Eid party makes Biwi No1 fans nostalgic: Can hear chunari-chunari loud

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN David Dhawan's romantic comedy Biwi No. 1 starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen

Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen and Karisma Kapoor were seen attending his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Ayush Sharma's star-studded Eid bash this year. Several pictures and videos from the festivity surfaced online which took the 90s Bollywood fans on a nostalia trip. They were reminded of romantic comedy, Biwi No. 1, where the three stars were seen together. Both the actresses dropped adorable selfies with their co-star Salman which brought back a lot of memories for their fans.

Sushmita Sen's Instagram post

Actress Sushmita Sen, on Wednesday, shared a click featuring her and megastar Salman Khan. She took to her Instagram handle and posted the picture in which a smiling Sushmita could be seen posing with Salman, as she held his shoulder. In the caption, she wrote, "I hope you all celebrated Eid with your loved ones...well wishers...and in the company of goodness!!! I know I did @beingsalmankhan. Allah swt aapki saari jaayaz duaaiye qubool karein."

"My love and respect to all at home!!! I love you guys sooooooo soooooo much!!! #eidmubarak #duas #love #health #family #friends #goodness #happiness," added Sushmita.

Karisma Kapoor's Instagram post

Karisma Kapoor who also attended Arpita Khan's Eid bash met Salman Khan. Sharing a beautiful picture with the megastar, Karisma wrote in the caption, "Back with the OG. Eid Mubarak everyone. #bestfriendsforever."

Fans reactions

The pictures drew responses from a number of fans who couldn't stop gushing at their favorite stars. Reminiscing Biwi No. 1 a fan wrote, "I can hear chunari chunari loud." Few fans even asked the trio to come back with a sequel of the film. A user wrote, "BIWI 1 team was there last night… how about no2 great to see you with Salman. 90s rocks!!! You guys entertained us fully . Love you both."

About Biwi No. 1

Biwi No. 1, which was released in 1999, was a romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan. Besides Salman, Karisma, and Sushmita, the film also featured Anil Kapoor and Tabu in pivotal roles. The film went on to become one of the highest grossing movies of that year.

