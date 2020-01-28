Image Source : TWITTER Salman Khan spends Rs 7.5 crore for 20-minute VFX-heavy climax for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

After delivering a power-packed performance in cop-drama Dabangg 3, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for another action-oriented role in his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor is not just training hard for the film but is also doing his best to make it worth a watch for his fans. According to a report in Mid-Day, the actor and co-producer of the film has spent as much as Rs 7.5 crore for a climax scene.

The final scenes will be shot between Salman Khan and the antagonist of the film Randeep Hooda, who is training hard fight the superstar. The shots will reportedly be taken entirely with chroma key technology and will be designed as a VFX-heavy sequence at a studio in the city. The final scenes of Radhe are set in Dubai.

“Shooting in chroma key is an expensive process that only big-ticket filmmakers can afford. Baahubali (2015) and its sequel (2017) were two of the recent films that employed the technology. While the process of shooting a video on a blue or green background hardly burns a hole in the pocket, the lighting required for chroma is expensive. Then comes the VFX part, where the background is removed digitally and replaces with the background of one’s choice.”

“While the movie has been shot across Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur and Lucknow, the high octane action piece was filmed in a studio. Moreover, the 20-minute sequence — visualised by director Prabhudeva— is VFX-laden as the two actors battle it out in a combat scene. When Prabhudeva and Salman had discussed the scene with the VFX team, there were told that the cost would run into over Rs 7 crore. However, Salman greenlit it as he believes that the climax of the cop caper has the potential to be much talked-about.”

Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tamil actor Bharath with Jacqueline Fernandez doing a special song for the film. It is being directed by Dabangg 3 filmmaker Prabhudeva.

