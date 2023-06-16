Salman Khan shoots action scene for Tiger 3 goes viral | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Salman Khan spotted filming for Tiger 3

After Shah Rukh Khan was seen shooting for his cameo appearance in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3, a new video is now going viral on social media. The video showcases Salman wrapping up an action sequence on the rooftops of Old Delhi. Salman is seen in a black outfit, going from one building to another by walking on planks set in between the rooftops. Salman’s fans are excited to see him in this avatar. One fan commented, “Kia Baat hai Bhai! 1 itna khatarnak stunt karnay se pehle, Jackie Chan the 100 baar sochay”.

Previously, videos of the actor filming in the narrow streets of Old Delhi had also been shared online. Tiger 3 is the latest installment in Yash Raj’s Spy Universe and comes in the same year as SRK’s Pathaan. The franchise will continue with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr.NTR.

Salman Khan recently shared a picture on social media of his injured shoulder from the set of Tiger 3. Along with the photo, he wrote, “When u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao (leave aside the world, pick up a 5kg dumbbell). Tiger Zakhmi Hai (Tiger is injured). #Tiger3.”

Tiger 3 has been helmed by Maneesh Sharma, who is known for directing movies like Band Baaja Baarat and Fan. Previous Tiger movies Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai were directed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zaffar, respectively. The feature also stars Katrina Kaif, who was seen in both films as the female lead. Emraan Hashmi will also be making an entry into the franchise as an antagonist.

After delivering a mediocre box office performance with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman is looking forward to setting the ticket counter ablaze with Tiger 3 which is the latest installment in the YRF’s spy universe.

