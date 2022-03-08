'Do whatever u want to do but...' Salman Khan shares sneak peek of his painting, adds Bigg Boss twist

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan's painting on Motherhood: An Artisitic Ode to Mother Teresa is on display at an exhibition.

On the occasion of Women's Day, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan reminded his fans and followers to be kind towards their mothers as he shared a glimpse of his artwork. Salman took to Instagram and shared a short video clip of the painting from his collection which is now on display at the art exhibition. He captioned the video, "Do whatever u want to do but don’t trouble your mother … happy women’s day! View my art at the link in bio.” In the video, Salman can be seen painting Mother Teresa. The video ends with the words, “Love does not measure, it gives."

Take a look:

In the video, Salman Khan can be seen painting on the canvas tirelessly. His fans were quick to react to the post. One of the users wrote, "Love you Salman Khan sir." Another said, "Super sir."

The introduction of the exhibition’s website introduces Salman's painting as, "A self-taught artist who began painting years before he made his mark in Bollywood, Salman Khan now spends much of his time focussing on his art, creating large-format works on canvas. He is inspired by Mother Teresa and her humanitarian work, and she is a recurring theme in many of his paintings."

For the unversed, the actor's latest art series titled Motherhood-An Artistic Ode to Mother Teresa is now on display at gallery G. This is Salman’s first exhibition. His artworks went live online on Google Arts & Culture on March 4.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan follows Suhana's advice on how to have fun in life; calls it 'best day of his life'

On the work front, Salman Khan has several films in the pipeline including Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Salman will also appear in a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan.

Also read: 'Motherhood - An Artistic Ode to Mother Teresa': Salman Khan to showcase his art in a first-ever solo show