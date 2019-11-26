Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan shares rare rearview selfie with Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar

Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar is all set to step in Bollywood alongside Salman Khan in Prabhu Deva's Dabangg 3'.The news of Saiee's debut had grabbed everyone's attention. Since the announcement of her debut, Saiee made her first public appearance with Salman on the green carpet of an Award show. Today, the Dabangg actor shared a selfie on social media where he and Saiee can be seen posing together.

In this 'rare rearview selfie', Salman Khan looks dapper as always alongside his Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar. Take a look.

The co-stars are currently busy promoting the film and recently Salman and Saiee went to an event at a fitness event together.

At the event, the actress was seen being overwhelmed by a sea of fans who were waiting for them. In a video that surfaced online, Saiee can be seen getting nervous and Salman can be seen consoling her. Saiee, who wore an animal print tee with black pants could be seen whispering to Salman that there were "so many people." The actor could be seen patting her back to make assure her that everything was fine.

The film is slated to release on December 20 this year. While Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha will be seen reprising their roles from the first part and the sequel, Kiccha Sudeep will be seen coming on board as the new antagonist.

